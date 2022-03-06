Raids on mills, godowns and retail outlets in State

Vigilance, Legal Metrology and Civil Supplies officials book 32 cases

Vigilance, Legal Metrology and Civil Supplies officials conducting raids on supermarkets and retail outlets to prevent hoarding of oils and pulses, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

In a joint operation, officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), Legal Metrology (L&M) and Civil Supplies Departments conducted raids on mills and wholesale and retail grocery stores across the State on Sunday to check for hoarding of oils and pulses and other irregularities.

Following the directions of V&E Director General Shankabrata Bagchi, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs) and Legal Metrology and Civil Supplies officers conducted surprise checks on oil mills and processing and production units.

Over 40 teams conducted raids at 126 places, including wholesale retail shops, supermarkets and godowns and booked 32 cases against several establishments for hoarding of stocks and other violations, according to V&E DIG Shemushi Bajpai.

The raids were conducted in East and West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Nellore and other districts. The raids will continue in the State, the RVEOs said.