Raids conducted on trains, buses to check ganja, liquor smuggling

VIJAYAWADA

05 November 2021 23:56 IST

23 cases registered, 26 persons booked for ‘smuggling’ ganja

In a joint operation, officials of the police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Railway Protection Force(RPF) and Government Railway Police(GRP conducted raids at railway and bus stations across the State on Friday. Private and transport vehicles were also checked at the toll plazas on the National Highways.

Police registered 23 cases and booked 26 persons for allegedly smuggling ganja, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), gutkha, cigarettes, ID liquor and silver during the special drive. The teams seized 40 kg ganja, 21,607 gukha packets, 6,907 kg silver, 600 cigarettes and 32 litres of arrack.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that police were checking vehicles at the tollgates, shops and other suspected places. The raids were continuing till late in the night.

The joint teams checked Visakha Express, Kacheguda, Tirumala, Simhadri, Sabari, Jayanthi, Janmabhoomi, Krishna, Prasanthi, Nagarsol and other trains in Tuni, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Guntur, Nadikudi, Tadepalligudem, Kakinada, Tenali, Bhimavaram, Gudiwada and other stations, said SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

“The raids will continue on public and good transport vehicles across the State,” the SEB Director said.

The SEB Commissioner said ganja, valued at more than ₹100 crore, has been destroyed in 550 acres under ‘Operation Parivarthana’ in Motugudem mandal in East Godavari district, Peddabayalu, G. Madugula and G.K. Veedhi mandals in Visakhapatnam Rural district.

“Operation Parivarthana was taken up in 13 habitations in the two districts so far. The Odisha police joined the AP Police in the operation and has intensified raids in Andhra Odisha Borders (AOB),” Mr. Vineet said.