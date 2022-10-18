Rahul promises to stand by the Amaravati farmers

Congress leader accuses BJP of spreading hatred in the country

The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was spreading hatred in the country, which needs to be checked at all costs and that his yatra was meant to listen to people’s problems.

Speaking at a street-corner meeting at Manikurthi near Alur in Kurnool district on Tuesday night, the 41st day of the yatra, Mr. Gandhi promised to stand by the Amaravati farmers in their legal fight against the “injustice” done to them by the State Government and not establishing the State capital despite acquiring their land.

A massive crowd of more than 15,000 people walked with him for the entire 20-km distance from the A.P.-Karnataka border to Manikurthi, where he halted for the night. Mr. Gandhi spoke in English and APCC working president N. Tulasi Reddy translated into Telugu for the gathering.

Mr. Gandhi said it was unfortunate that the Union government and the State government together did not do justice to the displaced persons of the Polavaram project and even the project was not completed. While promising to stand by them, he said local farmers, who were growing onions, had complained to him that they were not getting remunerative price for their produce and no support price was announced.

Earlier, farmers from Amaravati agitating for the location of the State capital at Amaravati and the tribal people displaced from the Polavaram Project site met Mr. Gandhi and represented to him their problems.

Mr. Gandhi assured the Polavaram displaced persons of help securing an R&R package for them and sanctioning one when Congress comes to power if it was not done before that. He said the BJP government had delayed it beyond a reasonable timeframe even after it was part of the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014.

The Congress is bound by its policy of “one capital for one State” and would abide by that to support the agitation of the Amaravati farmers, Mr. Gandhi said. He assured the farmers of the Congress support in their legal fight to resolve their problems.

Yatra enters State

Earlier, thousands of Congress supporters and Gandhi family followers from several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka converged on Alur to watch Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walk into Kurnool district from Ballari at Kshetragudi amid tight security.

People queued up on both sides of the road to watch Indira Gandhi’s grandson and some of them even stood prepared with a “harathi” thali to traditionally welcome Mr. Gandhi, but were disappointed as the security personnel did not allow them to go anywhere near Mr. Gandhi, who was walking in the middle inside two rings of security provided by the local police and his security personnel.

People came from nearby villages engaging autorickshaws, but were disappointed as they could not see Mr. Gandhi or go anywhere near him. Large banners, festoons, and Congress flags dotted the entire 20-km route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 41st day. About 120 yatris, both men and women dressed in all white, led the yatra holding flags and raising slogans of Bharat Jodo.

The yatra that began from Kshetragudi at 7 a.m., covered 10 km via Halaharvi, Kuruvalli, and stopped at 9.30 a.m. on the outskirts of Alur town for lunch, where Mr. Gandhi held discussions with local leaders. The tents of the Bharat Jodo yatris were a hub of hectic activity on Alur outskirts where Rahul’s morning session ended. Several people from Alur Assembly constituency arrived at the yatra spot to watch and wish the Congress leader, but except for a few with passes, others had to stand outside on the road waiting for him to emerge out of the tent at 3.30 p.m.

Mr. Gandhi started his journey towards Adoni addressing a street corner meeting at Alur and stopped at Manikurthi for the night.