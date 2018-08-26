Rahul most powerful weapon in arsenal for A.P. unit

AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s announcement in Berlin that the Congress party would be coming back to power after the 2019 elections and that it would grant the Special Category Status (SCS) as soon as it came to power seems to have lifted the spirits of the party in Andhra Pradesh where it is still waiting for momentum to catch up with other parties ahead of polls.

Mr. Gandhi continues to be the most powerful weapon in the arsenal of the party in the State. The strongest demand of the 150 and odd Assembly constituency coordinators (ACCs) who met here earlier this week was that he make more trips to campaign.

The senior leaders are trying to impress upon the workers that there is a need for the 132-year party to transform itself from a mass-based to a cadre based one. AICC general secretary and person incharge of A.P. Oommen Chandy has been repeatedly saying the party needs a strong organisation to be able come back to power. Being a senior leader, Mr. Chandy cautiously says “a lot of work still needs to be done” for the party to come back to power.

Other senior leaders who are not that cautious say the party’s chances have improved tremendously because all parties are now demanding the SCS, something it has been demanding right from the beginning. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has now started telling the Centre that it is the right and the aspiration of the people.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy, who has been the first and the most consistent crusader of the SCS, is saying it is the Congress that promised the SCS to the new State, raised the aspiration of the people for it and that it is the only national party truly committed it.

Victory as motivator

There are leaders who believe that it is not possible to mobilise the cadre unless they believe that it is going to win in the ensuing elections. “Workers are a little demoralised because a high-ranking leader said the Congress would win in Telangana but would only ‘pickup’ in A.P. The loyal partymen will work even after knowing that their party is likely to lose. Leaders should desist from such statements,” a senior leader said.

Mr. Raghuveera Reddy diligently says the party’s position is not so good but once the 44,000 booth committees are in place it will be all set for victory. The deadline for formation of the booth committees is November 19, birthday of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s. This is the kind of importance being given to the constitution of the committees. Mr. Reddy says on that day the party will announce that it is going to win the elections.

The party also has several other tricks in its bag to regain power. Voter mapping, modern mass communication systems like teleconferencing and the improvement of public perception are going to be introduced to the cadre. The ACCs are crucial in bringing about all the changes, but a lot of them want the support of their star crusader, Mr. Gandhi.