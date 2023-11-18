Rahul meets APCC leadersat Gannavaram airport en route to Telangana

November 18, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju, former Union Minister J.D. Seelam and the party’s State working presidents Sunkara Padmasree and Mastan Vali greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a transit halt at Gannavaram airport on November 17 (Friday) on his way to Telangana.

Mr. Gandhi arrived in a special helicopter at the airport around noon to a waiting group of Congress leaders.

Mr. Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by Mr. Rudra Raju who draped a shawl and felicitated him. During his brief halt of 15 minutes, Mr. Gandhi interacted with the party leaders and asked them about the party’s position in the State. He advised them to reach out to people at the grassroots level.

Mr. Rudra Raju said that the All India Congress Committee leader was coming from Jaipur where he was campaigning for the party’s candidates ahead of the elections to the Rajasthan Assembly on November 25. In Telangana, he will address a public meeting in Pinapaka Assembly segment and canvass for the Congress candidates there.

