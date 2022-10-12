Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra to enter State on October 14

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 20:34 IST

The “Bharat Jodo” yatra undertaken by the All-India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi will enter the State on October 14.

In a statement on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N. Thulasi Reddy said AICC leaders and party’s senior leaders would receive Mr. Gandhi at D. Hirehal in Anantapur district at 5 p.m. on Friday (October 14). The padayatra will start from the Maremma temple and will reach Obulapuram village by 7 p.m. Mr. Gandhi would leave for Ballari in the neighbouring Karnataka on the same night, said the statement.

