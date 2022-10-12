Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra to enter State on October 14

The “Bharat Jodo” yatra undertaken by the All-India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi will enter the State on October 14.

In a statement on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N. Thulasi Reddy said AICC leaders and party’s senior leaders would receive Mr. Gandhi at D. Hirehal in Anantapur district at 5 p.m. on Friday (October 14). The padayatra will start from the Maremma temple and will reach Obulapuram village by 7 p.m. Mr. Gandhi would leave for Ballari in the neighbouring Karnataka on the same night, said the statement.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 8:37:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rahul-gandhis-bharat-jodo-yatra-to-enter-state-on-october-14/article66001771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY