Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Andhra Pradesh on October 14

APCC former president N. Raghuveera Reddy to take part in the walkathon in Anantapur district

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Andhra Pradesh between D. Hirehal and Obulapuram in Anantapur district on October 14. N. Raghuveera Reddy, former president of Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) who have been staying away from active politics after the 2019 elections, will take part in the yatra.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to walk a stretch of 8 km to 10 km between D. Hirehal and Obulapuram. He will address a public meeting in Ballari on October 15. There will be break in the yatra on October 16 and 17 in view of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president’s election. The yatra will resume on October 18 and enter Andhra Pradesh through the Chatragudi check-post in Aluru constituency of Kurnool district.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi will stay put in Aluru on October 18 and is scheduled to go to Adoni, Mantralayam and Madhavaram before reaching Raichur in Karnataka, APCC president Sake Sailajanath told The Hindu.

The Wayanad MP will walk from 7 a.m. till 11 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. He is scheduled to interact with the local leaders of the party from Anantapur and Kurnool districts at Chatragudi.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday to participate in the yatra in Karnataka on Tuesday.