Rahul Gandhi will get justice in SC: APCC  

July 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesman Sk. Saida on Friday expressed confidence that party leader Rahul Gandhi will get relief in the Supreme court in the Modi surname case and lead the party to victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the Gujarat High Court turning down his plea to stay the conviction in the defamation case on Friday, he said the ruling BJP had ‘‘conspired’‘ and misused the legal process, unable to face the Congress leader exposing the ‘‘rampant corruption’‘ during the Narendra Modi regime in Parliament. ‘‘People will teach the saffron party a lesson in the elections as it helped many economic offenders flee the country,’‘ he maintained.

