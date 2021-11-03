Rahul Gandhi planning to visit Vizag, Amaravati: Chinta Mohan

Special invitee to Congress Working Committee (CWC) Chinta Mohan on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi was planning to visit Andhra Pradesh to extend solidarity to the agitating workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the farmers of Amaravati who were protesting the move of setting up three capitals in the State .

“The people of the State have been fed up with the YSRCP and the TDP. The Congress high command is preparing a strategy to strengthen the party in the State,” he told the media here.

Mr. Chinta Mohan claimed that only the Congress could ensure an ‘effective administration’ in the State. He said that he would urge Mr. Rahul Gandhi to give a chance to a Kapu leader to be chief ministerial candidate in the next general election.

Mr. Chinta Mohan urged all the leaders who had left the party to come back to the Congress fold.