Andhra Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi being harassed by Modi government, alleges APCC

March 24, 2023

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Friday, took out a rally and staged a protest against the BJP-led Central government. Alleging political vendetta on the part of the BJP against the Congress party, the APCC leaders said that their leader Rahul Gandhi was being harassed for questioning the failures of the BJP on various issues.

Referring to Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat, they said Mr. Rahul Gandhi, through his ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’, had exposed the “shady deals” made by the Modi-Shah duo at the Centre.

“The BJP is afraid of being questioned on its failures in Parliament, and Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is part of a larger conspiracy,” alleged the APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri.

She said the Modi-led government at the Centre had been protecting corporate big-wigs who had siphoned off crores of public money. Stating that the government had no right to disqualify a leader, elected by the people of the country, from the Parliament, she said people were already vexed with the Modi-Shah misrule in the country.

She said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had the support of the Congress leaders and workers across the country.

On Thursday, the APCC leaders staged a protest at Dharna Chowk. A rally that started at Andhra Ratna Bhavan culminated in a protest at the Chowk where the leaders raised slogans against the “autocratic rule” of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre. They said cases were framed against Mr. Rahul Gandhi in order to avoid his pointed questions directed at the Government.