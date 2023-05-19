ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi became a leader after Bharat Jodo Yatra, says former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

May 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MP from Rajamahendravaram Undavalli Arun Kumar on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi’s family was not corrupt and did not have the need to resort to any corruption. 

Speaking to media persons at a presser here on Friday, Mr. Arun Kumar said, “The Swiss Bank has already shared the details of the Indian account holders with the Centre. However, the Centre is not revealing the Swiss bank details. If Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s family is corrupt, it can be exposed by revealing the Swiss bank account details.”

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Arun Kumar said, “Mr. Rahul Gandhi has become a leader after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and it’s good for the country. He has learnt a lot from the field.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US