Rahul Gandhi became a leader after Bharat Jodo Yatra, says former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

May 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MP from Rajamahendravaram Undavalli Arun Kumar on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi’s family was not corrupt and did not have the need to resort to any corruption. 

Speaking to media persons at a presser here on Friday, Mr. Arun Kumar said, “The Swiss Bank has already shared the details of the Indian account holders with the Centre. However, the Centre is not revealing the Swiss bank details. If Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s family is corrupt, it can be exposed by revealing the Swiss bank account details.”

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Arun Kumar said, “Mr. Rahul Gandhi has become a leader after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and it’s good for the country. He has learnt a lot from the field.”

