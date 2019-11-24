Rahman offers prayers at Kasumuru Dargah in SPSR Nellore district

Noted music director A.R. Rahman offered prayers at the Masthanvali Dargah in Kasumuru, near Venkatachalam, in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

The Academy award winning composer spent about 30 minutes at the Dargah on the occasion of ‘Gandhamahotsavam’ festival.

New track

The visit of Mr. Rahman comes a day after Island Records announced the release of new track ‘Ahimsa.’

Arifullah Husseini of Kadapa Pedda Dargah performed the elaborate rituals associated with the religious festival and blessed the music maestro, a regular visitor to the Dargah, for success in all his future endeavours as the latter collaborated with Irish rock band U2 in coming out with the new track to popularise non-violence.