Rahman offers prayers at Kasumuru Dargah in SPSR Nellore district

Noted music director A.R. Rahman offered prayers at the Masthanvali Dargah in Kasumuru, near Venkatachalam, in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.
The Academy award winning composer spent about 30 minutes at the Dargah on the occasion of ‘Gandhamahotsavam’ festival.
New track
The visit of Mr. Rahman comes a day after Island Records announced the release of new track ‘Ahimsa.’
Arifullah Husseini of Kadapa Pedda Dargah performed the elaborate rituals associated with the religious festival and blessed the music maestro, a regular visitor to the Dargah, for success in all his future endeavours as the latter collaborated with Irish rock band U2 in coming out with the new track to popularise non-violence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.