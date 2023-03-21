‘Ragi malt’ will now be served to students under mid-day meal in Andhra Pradesh

March 21, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 21 (Tuesday) virtually launched the programme of serving ‘ragi malt’ to the students in government and aided schools in Andhra Pradesh as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that under the ₹86-crore scheme, ‘ragi malt’ would be served to 37,63,698 students. It would be a part of the morning menu to the students in 44,392 government and aided schools across the State.

“The government has been implementing several programmes for improving the educational standards of the students and the academic ambience in the schools, besides taking steps to help the students maintain good health,” the Chief Minister said.

Sathya Sai Trust thanked

“Ragi malt will have additional nutrients such as calcium and iron, which helps the students who are anaemic,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said said, and thanked the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for partnering with the government and coming forward to bear ₹42 crore out of the annual expenditure ₹86 crore.

While the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had spent only ₹450 crore annually to implement the mid-day meal scheme, the YSRCP government was spending ₹1,824 crore annually under the ‘Jaganana Goru Muddha’ for providing nutritious food to the students, the Chief Minister said.

“The government has been providing 15 varieties food to the students. The menu changes every day. Nutritious items are a part of it,” he said, and added that boiled eggs were being given to the students for five days in a week. “While the students are being given groundnut ‘chikkis’ for three days in a week, from now onwards, ragi malt will be served in the remaining days,” he added.

Reduction in dropout rate

Reiterating that the government would continue to work for the welfare of the people, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State had witnessed a drastic reduction in the dropout rate in the schools following the implementation of several innovative programmes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, digital classrooms, distribution of tabs to Class VIII students, and introduction of bilingual textbooks and CBSE syllabus.

“The government has also introduced job-oriented courses and online verticals to make the students attain higher IQ levels and face the competitive examinations with confidence in the job market,” he said.

“Sri Sathya Sai Baba has blessed the programme, and will take it forward successfully,” said the Chief Minister, who also interacted with some of the students and parents virtually.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust chairman R.J. Ratnakar, who participated in the programme from Puttaparti, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for making the Trust a partner in the implementation of the project.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana; Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash; School Education Commissioner S. Suresh; School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) K. Bhaskar; A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Veera Pandyan; Midday Meal Scheme Director Nidhi Meena; and senior officials of the Education Department participated.