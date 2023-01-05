Ragi malt to schoolchildren from February

January 05, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has chalked out plans to supply ragi malt to schoolchildren in the State with a view to addressing the iron and calcium deficiency problem.

The issue came up for discussion at a review meeting on education held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to supply ragi malt to the students in addition to the food being supplied to them at present. The supply should begin from February 1 onwards. Ragi malt should be given thrice a week, as it helps in addressing iron, and calcium deficiency problems in children, he said.

Referring to Nadu-Nedu in the schools, the Chief Minister suggested that supervision in schools should be a continuous process. SMF, and TMF funds should be used for taking up repair works, he said.

The officials said that Nadu-Nedu second phase works were going on more than 22,000 schools in the State. About ₹1,500 crore worth of works were going on, they said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the distribution of tabs to 8th-standard students had been completed. Service centres were being opened in the Assembly constituency limits for maintenance of the tabs.

Mr. Jagan asked the officials to give new tabs or repair the tab within a week if any problem cropped up. He also wanted the officials to continuously monitor the students through special software on the learning process and usage of tabs by the students. Data analytics would be used in understanding the students’ responses and learning capabilities. Based on this, the headmasters and MEOs had to take necessary action, he said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana Speical Chief Secretary (Housing, village, Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Finance Secretary Gulzar, Education Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu, and others present.