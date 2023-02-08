ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ragi java’ to be served thrice a week under mid-day meal in Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Cabinet approves proposal to appoint 1998 DSC-qualified candidates on contract basis and extend minimum time-scale to them

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chairing the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to the new menu for the mid-day meal. The new menu will come into force from March 2.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said the government decided to include ‘ragi java’ (finger millets gruel) in the meal.

It would be served thrice a week with a view to ensuring that the children would not suffer iron and calcium deficiencies.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to appoint 1998 DSC-qualified 4,534 candidates on a contract basis and extend the minimum time scale to them.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to fill vacancies in the BC Welfare schools apart from primary schools, he said.

The government was implementing subject teacher concept from third standard. The 5,809  secondary grade teachers, who were qualified as subject teachers, would be paid ₹2,500 as allowance per month.

As a step towards digital education, the government would provide 30,213 interactive flat panels (IFP) for the benefit of students from sixth standard in the school. In the remaining schools, smart TVs would be provided, he said.

About 10.50 lakh students would get benefits under the Vasati Deevena scheme in March. Each student studying ITI, polytechnic and degree would get up to ₹20,000. The government would spend ₹1,000 crore on students’ hostel and food facilities.

An additional honorarium of 23% would be given to the teaching staff in Kasturba Gandhi girls schools. Similarly, honorarium would given to post-graduate teachers on a par with contract residential teachers, he added.

