Raghuveera Reddy’s appointment as CWC member hailed

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and BC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji thanked the party president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointing a BC leader to the all-important CWC

August 20, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
N. Raghuveera Reddy

N. Raghuveera Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Raghuveera Reddy has been inducted into the party’s top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

After the bifurcation of the State in 2014, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy served as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president for nearly five years, but he quit the post after the party faired badly in the two successive Assembly elections in 2014 and in 2019.

After lying low for some time, Mr. Raghuveera was seen taking an active part in the recent ‘Bharat Jodo’ padayatra by the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. He also actively campaigned for the party candidates during elections in Karnataka which has a sizeable Telugu population.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and BC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji thanked the party president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointing a BC leader to the all-important CWC.

In a statement on Sunday, he said Mr. Raghuveera Reddy’s experience would help strengthen the party in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

