Raghuveera Reddy lauds Naidu’s initiatives in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 02, 2024 06:47 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

In a video message, the senior Congress leader hails hassle-free disbursal of pensions and the Chief Minister’s direct interaction with the people of Gundumala, near Madakasira, without any extravaganza

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Senior Congress leader N. Raghuveera Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N. Raghuveera Reddy on August 2 (Friday) showered praise on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In a video message, the veteran Congress leader said it was commendable that government programmes were being conducted without any extravaganza.

He was referring to the Chief Minister’s Praja Vedika and distribution of pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme at Gundumala village, near Madakasira, in Sri Sathya Sai district on August 1.

Mr. Reddy observed that it was a welcome initiative to talk to the people directly without mobilising them.

”The people of Madakasira have been facing many problems for a decade. It is gratifying that the Chief Minister gave many assurances to address them,” he said.

