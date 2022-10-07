Andhra Pradesh: Raghuveera Reddy hints at re-entering active politics

He offers prayers for the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Hindu Bureau MADAKASIRA (SSS DIST.)
October 07, 2022 18:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy speaking to his followers at Neelakanthapuram temple in SSS district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N. Raghuveera Reddy said he would take a decision on re-entering active politics after holding a meeting with his followers and the public who he said had stood by him for the past three decades.

At Neelakanthapuram village, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy offered prayers for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken up by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Raghuveera Reddy offered prayers at a temple which he has been involved in developing over the past few years. Talking to reporters during the special puja, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said that he would meet Mr. Gandhi at Aluru on October 18 when he re-enters the State from Karnataka.

“We will present him a special vastram for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The vastram from the special puja will be presented on October 18,” said the temple committee chairman.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“For now, I am away from politics. If and when I wish to re-enter politics, I will inform people after holding deliberations with the people, who stood by me in my 30-year career,” he said, adding that he would take a decision only after the completion of the construction of the temple complex.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app