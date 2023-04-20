HamberMenu
Raghuveera Reddy dives back into active politics

Mr. Reddy announces that he would campaign for the Congress party candidates in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections

April 20, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Neelakanthapuram Raghuveera Reddy announcing his coming back into active politics, in Madakasira on Tuesday.

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Neelakanthapuram Raghuveera Reddy announcing his coming back into active politics, in Madakasira on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Neelakanthapuram Raghuveera Reddy, who went into political hibernation after the 2019 general elections, dived back into active politics. On Tuesday, he announced that he would campaign for the Indian National Congress party candidates in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

At a massive gathering of Congress workers hurriedly convened for his followers on the premises of Neekantha Cold Storage unit at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai District, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy asked party workers if he should join back active politics, and there was a big “Yes” from his followers. 

He said that following a call from the party headquarters to campaign for Congress candidates in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka, he had decided to return to active politics. He promised to take an active role in State and national politics from now on.

He also asked the party workers to follow him in the campaign to ensure the victory of party candidates by putting in all their efforts. As a part of this campaign strategy, he asked them to influence their close relatives and friends in Karnataka to vote for Congress candidates.

Many in the border mandals of Anantapur district have deep-rooted connections with people in Karnataka.

