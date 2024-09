Pakalapati Raghu Varma will contest as the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) candidate from north Andhra teachers constituency in the elections to the Legislative Council, scheduled to be held in February-March, 2025. In a statement on Saturday, federation’s State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanumurthy said the decision was announced at a sub-committee meeting based on the unanimous approval of Mr. Raghu Varma’s candidature in an opinion poll held in six districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.