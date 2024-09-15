Raghu Varma is APTF candidate for N. Andhra teachers constituency polls

Pakalapati Raghu Varma will contest as the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) candidate from north Andhra teachers constituency in the elections to the Legislative Council, scheduled to be held in February-March, 2025. In a statement on Saturday, federation’s State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanumurthy said the decision was announced at a sub-committee meeting based on the unanimous approval of Mr. Raghu Varma’s candidature in an opinion poll held in six districts.