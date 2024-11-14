Raghu Ramakrishna Raju unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Undi constituency, was declared as Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday (November 14, 2024) as he was the only one in the fray for the coveted post.

His candidature was endorsed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu made the announcement of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju’s election following the zero hour.