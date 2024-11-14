 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu made the announcement of Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s election following the zero hour

Published - November 14, 2024 03:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. File

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Undi constituency, was declared as Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday (November 14, 2024) as he was the only one in the fray for the coveted post.

His candidature was endorsed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu made the announcement of Mr. Ramakrishna Raju’s election following the zero hour.

Published - November 14, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.