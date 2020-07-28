Raghu Ramakrishna Raju requests CM to propose Bharat Ratna to P.V. Narasimha Rao

Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution in the next Cabinet meeting proposing to the Central government to posthumously award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

In a letter to the CM on July 28, Mr. Raju said Narasimha Rao was a polyglot, scholar, author and a lover of art and culture besides being an architect of the country’s new economic policy.

“Entire south India, particularly the Telugu-speaking States, have had a strong connection with him as he was the first Prime Minister from the south and the Telugu community around the world continue to regard him with love and pride,” he wrote.

Narasimha Rao was the fourth Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Raju stated that when Rao had passed away in December 2004, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had named and developed the cremation area at Necklace Road in Hyderabad as P.V. Ghat.

The Telangana government recently earmarked ₹10 crore and formed a committee for organising Rao’s centenary birth celebrations. The A.P. government should also celebrate Rao’s birth centenary, Mr. Raju suggested to the CM.