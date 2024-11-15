Raghu Ramakrishna Raju elected Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator from Undi constituency, was on Thursday (November 14, 2024) declared unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly as he was the only one in the fray for the post.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju’s candidature was endorsed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister N. Lokesh and Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu announced Mr. Ramakrishna Raju’s election following the Zero Hour.

Later, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan escorted Mr. Ramakrishna Raju onto the Speaker’s podium as per the tradition, and congratulated him on taking the coveted post.

Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Ramakrishna Raju had a harrowing time as a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP, as he was sent to jail and subjected to torture there allegedly at the behest of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising his voice against the policies of the YSRCP government, which notably included his candid remarks on the decision to have three capitals in the name of decentralisation. His harassment peaked with the registering a sedition case for reflecting the people’s sentiments on the capital issue, Mr. Naidu said.

It was unfortunate that Mr. Ramakrishan Raju was severely beaten up in police custody and he came out alive due to the intervention by courts, Mr. Naidu said, while pointing out that he came from a political family and also made his mark as an entrepreneur.

“I wish him all success as the Deputy Speaker and am confident that he will emerge as a role model for others,” Mr. Naidu added.

Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Ministers K. Atchannaidu and Y. Satya Kumar and MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju were present on the Speaker’s podium when Mr. Ramakrishna Raju took the reins.

