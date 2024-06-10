Raghu Ramakrishna Raju alleges third degree tourture in AP-CID custody

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Undi MLA-elect K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has lodged a complaint with Guntur Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi, alleging that he was subjected to the third degree torture when he was in the custody of the AP-CID.

In his complaint, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju, the former Narsapuram MP who quit the YSRCP ahead of the elections, alleged that a false case was foisted upon him by the AP-CID as a part of “a criminal conspiracy”.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said he was arrested without due process on May 14, 2021 including the absence of a medical examination or adherence to proper legal procedures.

He alleged that P.V. Sunil Kumar, then Director-General of the AP-CID; P. Seetharamanjaneyulu, then Additional DG (Intelligence); caretaker Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy; R. Vijaya Paul, then Additional Superintendent of Police, AP-CID, tried to kill him in custody.

The MLA-elect also alleged that then Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Guntur Dr. Prabhavathi, and other doctors were a part of the conspiracy and had given a false medical report.

He alleged that during his detention at the AP-CID office in Mangalagiri, he was subjected to physical abuse including being beaten up with a rubber belt and lathi. He said an attempt was made to “suffocate him by sitting on his chest”. “I firmly believe it was an attempt to murder me,” alleged Mr. Ramakrishn Raju.

The MLA-elect alleged, “At around 11.30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, senior police officers including Mr. Sunil Kumar and Mr. Seetharamanjaneyulu came to the room in the CID office where I was illegally kept. My legs were tied up with ropes. They started beating me up with a rubber belt and lathi for almost 30 minutes. My feet bled and I was crying in pain. The torture continued. Despite my repeated requests, I was denied water or medicines. They used filthy language against me. They threatened to kill me for criticising Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. An officer showed the live video of my torture to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Another officer sat on my chest. I had undergone a heart surgery earlier and the officer pressed down my chest in an attempt to kill me and make it appear as a heart attack.”

‘Medical report falsified’

He further alleged that Dr. Prabhavathi, then Superintendent of Guntur GGH, who examined him before producing before the court, colluded with Mr. Sunil Kumar and furnished the “falsified medical reports, stating that there were no injuries on his body”.

“We are looking into the complaint,” a senior police officer said.

