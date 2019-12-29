Raghavulu derides three-capital plan

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu has ridiculed the three-capital idea mooted by YSR Congress Party and said it is wrong to presume that establishment of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam will lead to development of backward areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Raghavulu said the CPI (M) was totally against decentralisation of administration calling for location of Secretariat and Assembly at one place. If required, the judiciary could be decentralised for the convenience of the general public.

Disagreeing with the contention of YSR Congress Party leaders that the development of capital at Amaravati would entail a huge burden on the exchequer needing an investment of over ₹1 lakh crore, he said: “Give me ₹5,000 crore. I will give you all infrastructure required for a capital at Mangalagiri near Amaravati.”

He said Visakhapatnam had developed without location of any capital and blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not opposing the attempts to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by giving away about 5,000 acres to POSCO for forming a joint venture.

To a question, he said ‘insider trading’ had been taking place since 1991 in undivided Andhra Pradesh and later in the post-bifurcation phase by the people close to corridors of power and attributed ulterior motive behind the three-capital plan.

“I fail to understand how the Assembly and Chief Minister’s office will be located in Amaravati when Secretariat and a camp office of the Chief Minister are proposed in Visakhapatnam. It is always natural to locate both Secretariat and CM’s office at one place for administrative and logistic convenience,” he contended.

The CPI (M) leader said if Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on shifting the capital lock, stock and barrel to Visakhapatnam, let him hold a debate and only after arriving at a consensus he should go ahead with the proposal.

Dig at Centre

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at Centre for its pro-Hindu approach to form a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ without declaring it officially, he said while allowing five lakh Hindu immigrants to take Indian citizenship, discrimination was being meted out to minorities by denying citizenship to seven lakh Muslims.

Mr. Raghuvulu said instead of National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, the NDA government should treat Aadhar as a proof of citizenship.

CPI (M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao and city president B. Ganga Rao were present.