‘Radical reforms’ in education sector in Andhra Pradesh likely

Minister for Information Technology & Human Resources Development N. Lokesh is aiming at bringing in some “radical reforms” in the education sector, for which he is holding a series of review meetings with the officials concerned immediately after taking charge. He began implementing his action plan well before he took the reins as the Cabinet Minister, according to an official release issued by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Mr. Lokesh is also meeting the people of his constituency (Mangalagiri) as part of the Praja Darbar daily. He paid the due attention to change the way the Education Department functions and achieve the desired outcomes. He would meeting the leaders of various student unions and parent organisations soon to know the issues plaguing the education sector and find solutions. He is keen on confining the teachers to their main task of providing quality education, the release said.

The Minister is focusing on creating basic infrastructure in schools, recruiting faculty members and supplying quality school-kits to students and his larger goal is to create employment for the youth. As far as the IT and electronics sectors are concerned, Mr. Lokesh has formulated a 100-day action plan to revive its glory.

Mr. Lokesh undertook various development projects when he was the Minister for Rural Development, IT and Electronics from 2017 to 2019, during which he won several awards for the State. He won the SKOCH Person of the Year Award in 2018 for the revolutionary changes brought by him in rural development, and the Digital Leader of the Year award for introducing the latest technologies in administration.

Besides, he won a national award for successfully implementing various schemes in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department and the Kalam Innovation in Governance Award. He was invited to the Annual Entrepreneurship Summit of the World Economic Forum held in China in 2018, the release added.

