Radial gates installed on Polavaram project spillway to manage inflows into Godavari

97.25% of the concrete work of the spillway completed, says official

The radial gates installed on the spillway of the Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari river.

97.25% of the concrete work of the spillway completed, says official

The installation of 48 radial gates has been completed on the spillway of the Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari river, enabling the Irrigation Department engineers to manage and divert the inflows at the project site.

In December 2020, the installation of the radial gates was commenced and 42 radial gates were installed by the beginning of the last monsoon to ensure that the flood water was diverted as per the action plan. \

On Sunday, a team of officials led by Superintending Engineer (Polavaram Project) Srinivas Yadav and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) authorities inspected the project site and inquired about the functioning of the gates.

“The installation of the hydraulic cylinders is nearing completion. Of the 96 hydraulic cylinders, 84 have been installed as part of the spillway project. The work to install the rest is going on in a full swing,” said Mr. Srinivas Yadav. The radial gates are operated with the support of the cylinders. The power packs needed to lift the gates have also been installed.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav lauded the efforts of the MEIL for achieving the targets of the concrete works of the spillway. “By Sunday, 97.25% of the concrete works of the spillway have been completed at the site,” said Mr. Yadav.

Fish ladder

The construction of the fish ladder has been completed without any barrier for the fish species to flow down the river through the project site. This is one of the important facilities mandated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to let the fish go down the project.

Polavaram Project Executive Engineer Sudhakar Yadav, MEIL Chief General Manager Muddukrishna and Deputy General Manager Rajesh Kumar and other officials were present during the inspection.