Race hots up for Turpu Kapu corporation chief's post

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

31 August 2020 23:28 IST

Several leaders in ruling party lobbying for the key post

Many leaders of YSR Congress Party are in the race for the prestigious chairperson's post of Turpu Kapu Corporation which has been formed recently. Though the Kapu community is an upper caste in East and West Godavari districts and some other parts of AP, the Turpu Kapu community comes under the backward category in the State.

A majority of the people of the community live in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Every party tries to woo the community during the elections. Their reported support tilted balance in favour of the YSRCP and helped it to win all nine Assembly segments in Vizianagaram district and eight in Srikakulam district.

Rajam was reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Palakonda for the Scheduled Tribes in Srikakulam district. However, more than 30% votes of Turpu Kapu decided the fate of contestants in elections. That is why, the corporation's chairperson post has got special importance.

Advertising

Advertising

Former chairperson of Vizianagaram Marketing Committee and YSRCP Congress leader Pilla Vijaya Kumar, YSRCP joint secretary Mamidi Srikanth, retired Group-1 officer Surangi Mohana Rao, former MPP of Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district Karimi Rajeswara Rao are reportedly in the race for the key post.

Mr. Vijaya Kumar, who has been loyal to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana for the last 30 years, is hopeful of getting the post with the former's support. He reportedly met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained his active role in arrangements for padayatra which helped the party to win all nine Assembly seats in Vizianagaram district. Mr. Vijaya Kumar's supporters recalled his relentless fight to get BC-A status for the Turpu Kapu caste.

Support sought

Mr. Srikanth has reportedly sought the support of Mr. Satyanarayana and former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao to get the key post. Former CEO of Srikakulam Zilla Parishad Corporation and YSRCP BC cell president Surangi Mohana Rao's name is also reportedly being considered for the post as he has been with the party for the last six years after his retirement from the government service. Mr. Rajeswara Rao is loyal to Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas and Mr. Dharmana Prasada Rao. He is hopeful of getting the post.

