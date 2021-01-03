‘Rabid dog’ creates panic

A dog, suspected to be rabid, created a flutter on Saturday by biting 21 sheep at Jogyanur village of Gudupalle mandal, 100 km from here.

According to information, a dog entered the village and attacked the sheep secured outside the houses from midnight till early hours. While six sheep died, 15 were rushed to the local veterinary hospital for treatment. When some youth tried to kill the dog, it disappeared into the thickets nearby.

In another incident, 15 sheep were run over by a train at Tummanagunta village of B. Kotha Kota mandal, 40 km from Madanapalle, on Saturday.