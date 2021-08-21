Rabid dog bites 12 in A.P. village, killed

As many as 12 villagers, including 5 women, were bitten by a rabid dog at Appinapalle village of Peddapanjani mandal, 50 km from here, on Friday.

According to information, A rabid dog had been seen at public places in the village for a couple of days. On Friday morning, when the villagers were busy going about their daily chores, the dog started attacking them and later disappeared into the bushes nearby. The villagers, who went chasing behind it, found the dog and stoned it to death.

All the injured were rushed to the area hospital at Palamaner and were given vaccine, while some others had to get their deep cuts sutured.