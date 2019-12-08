Rabi sowing tardy in State

Though there is sufficient water in the major reservoirs, sowing of rabi crop is tardy when compared with the previous two years.

While crop in 8.38 lakh hectares was sown till the end of seventh week of rabi this year, it was sown in 9.16 lakh hectares and 9.82 lakh hectares during the corresponding period in in 2018 and 2017 respectively, according to the data available with the Agriculture Department.

At the end of seven weeks (October 23 to December 4), the total area sown in the State was 8.38 lakh hectares, which was in just 37% of the total 22.78 lakh hectares normally sown during rabi.

Reservoirs brimming

Because of good rains in the upper reaches of the Krishna and the Godavari, 807.30 tmcft water was available in the reservoirs associated with these rivers on December 4 compared with 431 tmcft available the previous year.

However, the agriculture officials attribute it to delay in the advent of rains in the rain-fed areas.

Sowing of bengal gram, a major rabi crop in the State, has been delayed in Prakasam and Guntur districts, which have received deficit rainfall of more than 10%.

There was rainfall deficit of 13% in south coastal Andhra, comprising Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, officials pointed out.

Paddy, another major rabi crop, which is in the transplantation stage, was sown only in 1.22 lakh hectares, which is 17% of the season’s normal of 6.98 lakh hectares.

While sowing is less than 25% in Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, it was between 26% and 50% in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. Sowing was between 51% and 75% in Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool district. Anantapur is the only district where sowing has been completed for the season, according to the data.