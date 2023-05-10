R5 Zone layouts in Amaravati will be developed by May 15, says Guntur Collector

May 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The works related to the development of layouts in the R5 Zone of the capital region in Amaravati for their allocation to 68,000 families belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in about 1,134 acres are likely to be completed by May 15. The officials are making arrangements for the programme in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to distribute land documents to the beneficiaries on May 18.

“The works such as removing the forest fence, laying of roads, surveying plots etc. will be completed by May 15. There are 20 layouts spreading over six villages of Mandadam, Navuluru, Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru and Kuragallu in the capital region. Of the total layouts, 10 have been earmarked for the beneficiaries in Guntur district while the rest is for the beneficiaries of NTR district,” Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy told The Hindu on May 10 (Wednesday).

The Collector, who is monitoring these works at the layouts on a daily basis, said that more than 23,500 beneficiaries had been identified from Guntur district. The total land allocated for Guntur district is 550 acres while 584 acres are meant to the distributed among the beneficiaries in NTR district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venugopal Reddy said that the Guntur district administration had formed 58 teams comprising 120 staff including surveyors and engineers for the works.

Printing of pattas in the names of the beneficiaries has been done. The pattas carry the details of land, survey numbers, borders, extent, address, map of the plot, along with a message from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Collector said.

The State government has requested the Centre for sanctioning more houses the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries have been identified from Pedakakani, Thullur, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli areas in Guntur district while a majority of the beneficiaries in NTR district are from Vijayawada and is surrounding areas.