R-day celebrated with gusto as active cases dip

Tableaux highlight achievements of State government

With incidence of coronavirus subsiding, the 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across South Coastal Andhra on Tuesday.

Wearing face masks, people from different walks of life came out of their houses to celebrate the day, by unfurling the tricolour in both Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Speaking after inspecting a parade, SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said the worst seemed to be over. The district stood first in the recovery rate among COVID patients and 24th in the country in mobilising plasma units to treat critical cases, he said while making mention of relentless efforts of the frontline warriors in fighting the disease. As many as 14,000 health workers were vaccinated in the last 10 days.

Upcoming projects

He highlighted a host of welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the district administration. Students’ talents came to the fore during the cultural programmes that followed. Tableaux put on the occasion highlighted the achievements of various government departments. In Ongole, District Collector P. Bhaskar participated in the celebrations at the parade grounds and said farmers could expect Krishna water to their crops during coming kharif season, thanks to completion of the much-awaited tunnel I of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project.