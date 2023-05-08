R-5 Zone case: Supreme Court to hear Amaravati farmers’ SLP next week

May 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Supreme Court will take up the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Amaravati farmers against the allotment of house sites to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the R-5 zone for hearing next week. The petitioners’ advocates requested Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to hear the matter urgently during the time for mentions on Monday, but to no avail as he rejected their plea.

It may be noted that the High Court (HC) refused to grant relief to the farmers by citing the fact that an earlier SLP filed by the farmers was pending disposal by the apex court.

The farmers then filed a fresh SLP against the HC order in the Supreme Court and wanted it to be heard expeditiously by bringing to its notice the brisk arrangements being made by the Collectors of Guntur and NTR districts for earmarking the plots in the R-5 zone which has been originally allotted to the ‘electronics city’ which is one of the nine thematic cities proposed to be developed by the earlier TDP government.

As the Supreme Court turned down their plea for a speedy resolution of the matter, the farmers have to wait till next week for a verdict. Their basic argument is that the EWS housing in R-5 zone violates the HC judgment in the three capitals case dated March 3, 2022.