Quota for ST students in AYUSH PG course

The decision taken by the government to extend reservation to the ST students in the post-graduate AYUSH course has provided the much-needed relief to the community.

There are 36 seats available in Tirupati (SV Ayurvedic College) and 18 in Vijayawada.

Keeping aside the six seats falling under the national quota in the Tirupati college, the 6% reservation, which the ST community is entitled to, in the remaining 30 seats would mean too less.

Since its allocation was not possible, it was never considered seriously.

However, Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Pushpa Srivani took note of the grievance from the ST students and discussed it with the officials of the Department of Medical and Health, who found a way out.

It was decided that two out of the 30 seats in Tirupati and one out of 18 in Vijayawada would be allocated to the STs, irrespective of the streams of specialisation. GO No. 124 was released to this effect.