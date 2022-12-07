Quota for Other Backward Classes is Congress party’s contribution, says Chinta Mohan

December 07, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NELLORE

The Congress party has empowered the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with its social engineering model and ensured 27% reservation for them in the public sector employment and higher education, says senior party leader Chinta Mohan.

Addressing the media at Manubolu, near here, on Wednesday, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the Congress party had created history by not only amending the Constitution but also overcoming the legal hurdles by entrusting to the legal luminary, K. Parasaran, the case that questioned its validity before a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court.

As a result, tens of thousands of students from the socially and economically backward classes were able to pursue higher education and get lucrative jobs, including in the public sector, the Congress Working Committee special invitee said, and alleged that both the BJP government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State had not done anything substantial to ameliorate their living conditions.

When farmers complained about insufficient water from the Somasila irrigation branch canals, he said the irrigation system would be streamlined by completing and maintaining 29 branch canals as and when the Congress party returned to power. Houses for the poor would be ensured when the party returned to power, he said after received a number of complaints on housing during his door-to-door campaign in Sarvepalli Assembly segment.