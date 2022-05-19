Andhra Pradesh: ‘Quit Chandrababu, save Andhra Pradesh’ to be YSRCP’s poll slogan, says R.K. Roja

Tourism Minister takes aim at TDP chief in Tirumala

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja on Thursday said that the YSR Congress Party’s slogan for the 2024 Assembly elections would be ‘Quit Chandrababu and save Andhra Pradesh’.

“Despite being Chief Minister for 14 years, Mr. Naidu failed to carve out a separate revenue division for his home constituency of Kuppam, which he has been representing for over two-and-a-half decades,” Ms. Roja said, dismissing allegations levelled by the TDP chief against the State government during his visit to Kadapa on Wednesday.

“While the ruling party leaders are busy interacting with the public as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhutvam’ programme explaining to them the various welfare schemes instituted by the State government, the opposition cadres are confining themselves to peddling the vitriol of their party leader and fake news of some media outlets. It is utterly false to say that the ruling party Ministers and MLAs are facing resistance from the public. The government, irrespective of political affiliation, is determined to extend benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible people in the State,” Ms. Roja said.