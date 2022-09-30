Quick response by medicos in golden hour saves heart patients, says expert

IMA Central Working Committee member J.C. Naidu speaking at a training programme organised in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian Medical Association’s Central Working Committee member J.C. Naidu on Friday advised the MBBS students to get expertise in handling emergency cases during their college days since quick response in giving instructions and arranging required medicines during the golden hour would help save lives of patients suffering from heart attacks and other problems.

Tirumala Medicover hospitals organised a special training programme for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff over emergency care for patients. Dr. Naidu told the gathering that timely response and expertise in handling heart patients should be learnt by medicos and others in a systematic way by attending conferences and interacting with experts.

The hospital managing director Tirumala Prasad, centre head V.N. Padma Kumara, cardiologist Sarat Kumar Patra and others were present.