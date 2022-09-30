Quick response by medicos in golden hour saves heart patients, says expert

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
September 30, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

IMA Central Working Committee member J.C. Naidu speaking at a training programme organised in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Medical Association’s Central Working Committee member J.C. Naidu on Friday advised the MBBS students to get expertise in handling emergency cases during their college days since quick response in giving instructions and arranging required medicines during the golden hour would help save lives of patients suffering from heart attacks and other problems.

Tirumala Medicover hospitals organised a special training programme for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff over emergency care for patients. Dr. Naidu told the gathering that timely response and expertise in handling heart patients should be learnt by medicos and others in a systematic way by attending conferences and interacting with experts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The hospital managing director Tirumala Prasad, centre head V.N. Padma Kumara, cardiologist Sarat Kumar Patra and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
medical education
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app