Quick police response to complaint on Disha App complaint in Eluru

Acting on a complaint lodged by a woman passenger through the Disha APP, the Eluru Three Town police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ against a person for allegedly misbehaving with the victim in a moving bus in the early hours on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Disha APP, along with Disha Police Station, at Rajamahendravaram on February 8.

According to Disha Special Officer Deepika, the victim complained through the APP at 4.21 a.m. alleging that a passenger sitting in a seat behind her misbehaved with her. The accused is said to be a professor.

Response in seven-minutes

Eluru Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dilip Kiran, who was on night duty responded to the complaint in just seven minutes, intercepted the bus near Kalaparru Toll Gate and took the accused into custody.

“The bus originated at Visakhapatnam and was headed to Vijayawada. A case under Section 354 (A) has been registered, and it would be transferred to Pedapadu Police Station under Eluru Rural limits,” Mr. Dileep Kiran told The Hindu.

Ms. Deepika said this was the second complaint received on Disha APP. “The first was registered in Rajamahendravaram on Monday about woman harassment,” the officer said.