Quick action taken in minor rape case, says Minister

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop has asserted that the State government has taken quick action in the minor girl rape case reported from East Godavari district.

Accusing former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar of speaking irresponsible manner over the incident, Mr. Viswaroop alleged that the Opposition parties, escpecially the TDP was trying to blow such issues out of proportion. “It is unbecoming of Mr. Harsha Kumar to pass such remarks. He is acting as a stooge of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu,” the Minister told teh media here on Friday.

Referring to the alleged tonsuring of a Dalit boy at a police station, Mr. Viswaroop said all the accused police personnel have been susupended and booked under the relevant sections.

“The government is committed to the welfare of Dalits. Mr. Harsha Kumar is playing the Dalit card for political gain,” he said.