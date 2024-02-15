Queue lines, parking lots arranged for Ratha Sapthami at Arasavilli

February 15, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the annual Ratha Saptami celebrations at Arasavilli of Srikakulam on Friday. In anticipation of huge rush on Friday morning, officials have decided to allow people to take their place in queue lines from Thursday night itself.

Pilgrims from across the country prefer to worship the presiding deity Sri Suryanarayana Swamy on this day.

Collector Manazir Jeelani and Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika reviewed the arrangements for the festival while directing the officials to ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees.

According to them, separate queue lines have been created for VIPs, VVIPs, donors and pilgrims. A separate queue line has been created for ₹100 ticket holders and another for free darshan.

Mr. Jeelani said that an exclusive control room would function till Saturday morning to oversee the arrangements and ensure coordination among various departments such as police, revenue, endowments, medical and health and municipal wings.

Ms. Radhika said visitors have to park their vehicles on the 80-foot road. Free vehicles have been arranged for pilgrims at Indira Vignan Bhavan to reach the temple.

