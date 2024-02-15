GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Queue lines, parking lots arranged for Ratha Sapthami at Arasavilli

NOTE: PHOTO FOLLOWS THE REPORT

February 15, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Barricades being arranged at Arasavilli temple on Thursday.

Barricades being arranged at Arasavilli temple on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the annual Ratha Saptami celebrations at Arasavilli of Srikakulam on Friday. In anticipation of huge rush on Friday morning, officials have decided to allow people to take their place in queue lines from Thursday night itself.

Pilgrims from across the country prefer to worship the presiding deity Sri Suryanarayana Swamy on this day.

Collector Manazir Jeelani and Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika reviewed the arrangements for the festival while directing the officials to ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees.

According to them, separate queue lines have been created for VIPs, VVIPs, donors and pilgrims. A separate queue line has been created for ₹100 ticket holders and another for free darshan.

Mr. Jeelani said that an exclusive control room would function till Saturday morning to oversee the arrangements and ensure coordination among various departments such as police, revenue, endowments, medical and health and municipal wings.

Ms. Radhika said visitors have to park their vehicles on the 80-foot road. Free vehicles have been arranged for pilgrims at Indira Vignan Bhavan to reach the temple.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.