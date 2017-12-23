Andhra Pradesh

‘Question govt. for neglecting Seema’

‘Development of region possible only with completion of irrigation projects’

Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive member and MLC Somu Veerraju called upon the people on Saturday to question the State government over the ‘neglect of the development of the Rayalaseema region’.

The drought-prone region had remained backward owing to improper priorities of successive governments and the situation would not change until the irrigation projects such as Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari and Handri Neeva were completed expeditiously, Mr. Veerraju told the media in Kadapa. It was the responsibility of the State government to develop Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra, he added.

The Central government would establish a mega steel plant in Kadapa as promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, he said.

‘Increase security’

Kakinada Staff Reporter adds:

Taking exception to the “verbal attack” on Mr. Veerraju by TDP leaders, BJP East Godavari district unit president Y. Malakondaiah at a press meet expressed fears of possible physical attacks on Mr. Veerraju and wanted his security improved.

“Along with Mr. Veerraju, they are also targeting Endowments Minister Manikyala Rao,” he alleged.

