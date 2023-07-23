ADVERTISEMENT

Quantum jump in FDI inflow into Andhra Pradesh in 2022-23

July 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

At $284.22 million, the equity component in the FDI registers an all-time high, Union Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Som Parkash tells Rajya Sabha

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow to Andhra Pradesh has registered a quantum leap from $85.85 million in 2020-21 to $224.96 million and $284.22 million in 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, according to Union Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Som Parkash.

The Union Minister was replying to a question asked by TDP member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar in the Rajya Sabha (RS) on July 21.

The FDI that had come in from October 2019 to March 2020 amounted to $200.97 million.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Som Parkash stated that the FDIs included equity inflow, equity capital of unincorporated bodies, and reinvested earnings and other capital.

The Ministry keeps a record of only the equity component of the FDI inflow to various States, and the above data pertains to that particular component.

Andhra Pradesh FDI inflow in FY 2022-23 was an all-time high, and the dip in 2020-21 could probably be due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

‘TDP’s false propaganda’

Citing the data, YSR Congress Party member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said in a message on the Twitter that the TDP’s false propaganda that the State had lost heavily on the FDI front backfired, and sought to know if the pro-TDP media would show the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US