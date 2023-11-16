Quantum jump in Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP proves Opposition charge on development baseless, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

November 16, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Andhra Pradesh achieved a GSDP growth of 11.43%, which is higher than the national average of 8.5%.

“The statistics provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prove that the Opposition propaganda that there has been no development in the State as baseless,” Mr. Amarnath told the media here on November 16.

“Andhra Pradesh, which was ranked 22 in the country in terms of GSDP growth when the YSRCP government took over the reins in 2019, now occupies the top slot, thanks to the investor-friendly policies of the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per capita income

The per capita income in the State had gone up to ₹2.10 lakh from ₹1.5 lakh in 2019, the Minister said, and added that Andhra Pradesh moved up to the 9th position in the country from 17th position earlier.

The government had provided 1.45 lakh jobs in the large and mega industries in the last more than four years, while the TDP claims to have provided 34,000 jobs during its term, he said. In the MSME sector, 13 lakh people landed jobs, the Minister said.

MSME sector

Realising the importance of hand-holding the MSME sector, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was according top priority to the sector, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of ₹250 crore was given under the “restart package,” in addition to incentives.

The Global Investors Summit (GIS) organised in Visakhapatnam grabbed the attention of top industrialists, who were now looking at Andhra Pradesh as a favourable destination. Investments of ₹20,000 crore were cleared during the recent Cabinet meeting, he said.

The focus of the government was to encourage industries close to the ports, Mr. Amarnath said.

“The State has 40,000 acres of industrial land available and a vast coastline. They will be utilised to the best extent possible. Industrial Parks have been developed at Atchutapuram and Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district. The Visakhapatnam-Kakinada PCPIR is the biggest industrial corridor in the country,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.