Quality science educationneed of the hour: Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday asked academicians and scientists to focus on quality science education to meet the needs of the modern world.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating AP-Science Congress -2019 at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Etcherla in Srikakulam district, Mr. Harichandan said to turn out a well-trained workforce, training programmes should be conducted for youngsters. Universities could play a vital role in this regard, he added.

“Developed countries are focusing on both basic and applied sciences. India needs to meet international standards for scientific progress of the country. Only then it would be on the path of rapid development,” said Mr. Harichandan.

‘Flagship event’

“The science congress is really a flagship event which has created a common platform for exchange of ideas and share the scientific knowledge. I hope it would pave the way for in-depth research activity in educational institutions,” he added.

The Governor urged scientists to continue research on natural farming. Excessive use of fertilizers and chemicals was harmful to both land and people.

He asked scientists to come out with solutions to tackle the ever- increasing pollution. Use of advanced technology in all sectors, including automobile, would help reduce pollution.

Vice-Chancellor Koona Ramjee and Registrar K. Raghubabu hoped that the interaction among researchers, scientists and professors would help the student community understand the world-wide developments.

Blood donation camp

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said it was an honour for the district to host the prestigious event which is generally organised in major cities.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and Minister for Urban Development Dharmana Krishnadas accorded a rousing reception to the Governor on his arrival in Srikakulam.

Mr. Harichandan, who is also president of the Indian Red Cross Society, AP branch, inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the local unit here.