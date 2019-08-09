‘Quality rice to the poor from Sept. 1’

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Thursday said the government would ensure distribution of quality rice to the poor through the public distribution system from September 1.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Nani said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued orders to this effect. Beneficiaries in Srikakulam district would stand to gain initially.

By April 1, those in the other districts too would benefit, the Minister said.

“At present, the government has some stock of rice. But unfortunately, it is either old, or adulterated. Therefore, it has been decided to procure fine variety of rice and make it available in all the districts in a phased manner,” Mr. Nani said.

The government was spending a whopping ₹11,000 crore towards distribution of essential commodities though the PDS every year. To avoid possible degradation, the government resolved to supply bags.

“It is unfortunate that a few self-proclaimed intellectuals in the TDP are bent on criticising without giving a thought to the merits behind certain decisions,” he said.

Ration cards

“Once the village secretariat and volunteer system comes into being from October 2, requests for new ration card will be met,” the Minister said.

Barely two months after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the reins in the State, all the major rivers were brimming with water, much to the delight of the farmers, he said.